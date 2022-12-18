BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley to C$68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$66.31.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$60.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$55.07 billion and a PE ratio of 19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. BCE has a 52-week low of C$55.66 and a 52-week high of C$74.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.88.

BCE Announces Dividend

BCE Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.64%.

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.