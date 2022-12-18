BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2022

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley to C$68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$66.31.

BCE Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$60.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$55.07 billion and a PE ratio of 19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. BCE has a 52-week low of C$55.66 and a 52-week high of C$74.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.88.

BCE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.64%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.