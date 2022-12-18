Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 21st (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Atour Lifestyle’s (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 21st. Atour Lifestyle had issued 4,750,000 shares in its IPO on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $52,250,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. Atour Lifestyle has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of March 31, 2021, its hotel network covered 608 hotels spanning 131 cities in China, with a total of 71,121 hotel rooms, including 575 manachised hotels with a total of 66,267 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 299 hotels with a total of 32,825 rooms under development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.