ATB Capital Boosts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$52.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital to C$52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NPI. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northland Power to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.52.

Northland Power Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$38.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$34.95 and a 12-month high of C$47.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.49.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

About Northland Power

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

