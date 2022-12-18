NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Cut to “Sell” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has C$8.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFI. National Bankshares increased their price target on NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut NFI Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.36.

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$9.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$705.90 million and a P/E ratio of -10.39. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$8.34 and a 52 week high of C$20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.10.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

