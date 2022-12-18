Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Vitalhub Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE VHI opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$2.19 and a twelve month high of C$3.45.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and mobile apps.

