StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.15. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24.
About Advaxis
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.