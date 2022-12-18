StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.15. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24.

About Advaxis

(Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

