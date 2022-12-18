A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) PT Lowered to 27,700.00

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 28,900.00 to 27,700.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Danske downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22,336.67.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 65.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

