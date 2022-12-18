Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Co. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2023 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.