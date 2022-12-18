Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Lowered to “Hold” at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.38) to GBX 485 ($5.95) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.26) to GBX 535 ($6.56) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.92) to GBX 565 ($6.93) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $810.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Aviva has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.