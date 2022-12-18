Brokers Offer Predictions for Sono-Tek Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $6.50 on Friday. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.30 million, a P/E ratio of 72.22 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $26,420.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $82,846.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $26,420.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,740 shares of company stock worth $132,903. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

