Analysts Offer Predictions for Titan Machinery Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Titan Machinery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

TITN opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $887.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 257,428 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.5% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 47,657 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.2% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 607,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

