FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Issued By Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) – Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CSFB cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.86.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

PPL stock opened at C$44.79 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.07 and a 1-year high of C$53.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.45. The stock has a market cap of C$24.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.31.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$670,801.56.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.