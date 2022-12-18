Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FAF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fire & Flower in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will earn ($1.55) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.25). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fire & Flower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Fire & Flower’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

FAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Fire & Flower from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fire & Flower from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of FAF opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.11. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$6.29.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

