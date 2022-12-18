Pembina Pipeline Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

