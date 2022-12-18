FY2023 EPS Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Cut by William Blair

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Envista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 13th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Envista stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. Envista has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 9.2% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 162,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 45.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Envista in the second quarter worth about $1,333,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Envista by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 37,050 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

