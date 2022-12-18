Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($21.58) to €21.50 ($22.63) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.50 ($23.68) to €23.00 ($24.21) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Down 2.4 %

Industria de Diseño Textil Cuts Dividend

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

(Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.