FY2023 EPS Estimates for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Lowered by KeyCorp

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for LTC Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for LTC Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:LTC opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.