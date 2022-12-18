FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Heineken Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Heineken in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Heineken’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HEINY. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Heineken from €125.00 ($131.58) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Heineken from €116.00 ($122.11) to €114.00 ($120.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Heineken from €109.00 ($114.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Heineken from €106.00 ($111.58) to €86.00 ($90.53) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Heineken from €123.00 ($129.47) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $46.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. Heineken has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

