FY2023 EPS Estimates for Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Electra Battery Materials in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electra Battery Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.
Electra Battery Materials Trading Down 6.4 %
ELBM stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Electra Battery Materials has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELBM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
About Electra Battery Materials
Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electra Battery Materials (ELBM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.