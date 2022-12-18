Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ares Management Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will earn $4.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.09. The consensus estimate for Ares Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

NYSE:ARES opened at $68.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.90. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 74,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,748,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 455,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $38,488,512.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 224,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,926,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 455,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $38,488,512.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 224,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,926,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and sold 1,238,661 shares worth $97,818,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

