Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Transcontinental’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Increases Dividend

Transcontinental Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Transcontinental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

(Get Rating)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.