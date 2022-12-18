Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masimo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.96 million.

Masimo Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.25.

Masimo stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $299.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.35. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Stories

