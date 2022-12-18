FY2026 EPS Estimates for uniQure Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for uniQure in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.57) per share.

Get uniQure alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QURE. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

uniQure Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

QURE stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in uniQure by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth $911,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in uniQure by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 183,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $49,483.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,260 shares of company stock worth $645,246. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.