HC Wainwright Weighs in on Acasti Pharma Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Acasti Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.40 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acasti Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Acasti Pharma Price Performance
Shares of ACST opened at $0.38 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71.
About Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
