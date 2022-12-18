HC Wainwright Weighs in on Acasti Pharma Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Acasti Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.40 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acasti Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of ACST opened at $0.38 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Rating ) by 174.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

