Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRI. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.62. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.