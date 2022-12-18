Wedbush Weighs in on IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.65). The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $810.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.98.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.69. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 522.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,354,000 after purchasing an additional 418,227 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

