Oppenheimer Weighs in on General Electric’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $6.10 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

Shares of GE stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

