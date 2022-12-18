Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $132.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Signature Bank traded as low as $113.27 and last traded at $113.27, with a volume of 29523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.41.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBNY. Raymond James cut Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on Signature Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Signature Bank by 56.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,941,000 after purchasing an additional 980,520 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,846,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

