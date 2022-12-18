Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $15.19. Freshworks shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 3,018 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $502,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,112,212 shares in the company, valued at $45,998,493.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $502,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,112,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,998,493.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,796,712 shares of company stock worth $26,166,100 and sold 103,600 shares worth $1,453,892. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Freshworks Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 53.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter valued at $136,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks



Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

