XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.50, but opened at $35.11. XPO Logistics shares last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 1,231 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.4% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 59.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after buying an additional 1,752,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 296.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after buying an additional 649,614 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,503,000 after buying an additional 596,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.04.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

