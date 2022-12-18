Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after BTIG Research upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research now has a $83.00 price target on the stock. Agilysys traded as high as $76.21 and last traded at $75.83, with a volume of 4324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.40.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.
In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $320,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,007.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.07 and a beta of 1.01.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
