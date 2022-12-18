BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Up 4.2% on Insider Buying Activity

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) shares rose 4.2% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 9,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,025,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Specifically, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 17,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $105,740.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 818,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 843,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,198.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 17,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,740.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 818,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,319.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,712 shares of company stock valued at $295,791 over the last ninety days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRCC. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BRC to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

BRC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 772.78% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRC by 24.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 420.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

