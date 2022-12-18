Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.50. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Li-Cycle traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 8417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

LICY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 158.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $894.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of ($1.97) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

