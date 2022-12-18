Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.94, but opened at $18.29. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 16,675 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Silvergate Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 155.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $587.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

