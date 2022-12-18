Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 44,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,718,488 shares.The stock last traded at $60.96 and had previously closed at $62.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average is $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

