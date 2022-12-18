Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 3.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group now has a $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. Trip.com Group traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.71. 37,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,948,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after acquiring an additional 330,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,499,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,873,000 after acquiring an additional 233,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.