Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Ally Financial traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 78750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.
ALLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.
In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
