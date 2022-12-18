Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Ally Financial traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 78750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

ALLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ally Financial Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.