Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $67.00. The stock traded as high as $61.21 and last traded at $61.04, with a volume of 88565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.

ACGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 84,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322,792 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $319,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.