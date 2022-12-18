Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.82, but opened at $29.71. Lincoln National shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 27,450 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Lincoln National Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Lincoln National by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

