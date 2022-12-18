Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 230.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KXSCF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KXSCF opened at $109.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.48. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $142.58.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Stories

