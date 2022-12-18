L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Down 22.3% in November

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the November 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRLCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L’Oréal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on L’Oréal from €400.00 ($421.05) to €380.00 ($400.00) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L’Oréal from €385.00 ($405.26) to €365.00 ($384.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.89.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $97.47.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

