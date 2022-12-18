Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.92, but opened at $12.25. Runway Growth Finance shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,462.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,581.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,247.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 91,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,192.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,462.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,581.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,104 shares of company stock worth $310,882. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RWAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $490.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.82 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 37.01%. Analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is presently 173.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,144,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after buying an additional 255,383 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

