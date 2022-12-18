William Chalmers Buys 146,866 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) insider William Chalmers acquired 146,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($81,081.71).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 45.18 ($0.55) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.09. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.40 billion and a PE ratio of 753.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.71) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.54) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 73 ($0.90) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 64.33 ($0.79).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

