Insider Buying: Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) Insider Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating) insider Robert Chote purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.23) per share, with a total value of £2,945 ($3,613.05).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

PHI opened at GBX 586 ($7.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 569.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 611.99. The company has a market capitalization of £534.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3,255.56. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 507.75 ($6.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 878 ($10.77).

Get Pacific Horizon Investment Trust alerts:

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Pacific Horizon Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

