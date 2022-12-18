Insider Buying: ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Acquires £151.32 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Rachel Louise Smith purchased 156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £151.32 ($185.65).

ITM Power Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at GBX 92.48 ($1.13) on Friday. ITM Power Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 66.02 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 441.38 ($5.42). The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of £569.82 million and a PE ratio of -16.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 155.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.36) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 428.57 ($5.26).

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

