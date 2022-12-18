Insider Buying: Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Rating) insider Ian Michael Grubb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £2,220 ($2,723.59).

Ian Michael Grubb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Ian Michael Grubb purchased 2,000 shares of Aurrigo International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £1,640 ($2,012.02).

Shares of AURR stock opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.91) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.74. Aurrigo International plc has a twelve month low of GBX 51.50 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 82 ($1.01).

Aurrigo International plc designs, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.

