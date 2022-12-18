Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Insider Michael Edward Davie Buys 30,888 Shares

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Rating) insider Michael Edward Davie purchased 30,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £16,061.76 ($19,705.26).

Shares of LON GELN opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £54.62 million and a P/E ratio of -7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 22.26, a current ratio of 22.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Gelion plc has a twelve month low of GBX 49.02 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.33).

Gelion plc engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of battery systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers zinc-bromide batteries under the Endure name. Its products are used in various applications, which include industrial light towers, solar and wind farms, desalination plants, mining pumps, passenger and heavy vehicles, electric buses and trains, and irrigation systems and other agricultural applications, as well as used by commercial and industrial enterprises and grid operators.

