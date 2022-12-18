Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Insider Michael Edward Davie Buys 30,888 Shares

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Rating) insider Michael Edward Davie purchased 30,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £16,061.76 ($19,705.26).
Gelion Price Performance
Shares of LON GELN opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £54.62 million and a P/E ratio of -7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 22.26, a current ratio of 22.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Gelion plc has a twelve month low of GBX 49.02 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.33).
Gelion Company Profile
