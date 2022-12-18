Insider Buying: Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Rating) insider Joe Oatley acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($15,948.96).

Joe Oatley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Joe Oatley purchased 300,000 shares of Carclo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($47,846.89).

Carclo Stock Up 14.9 %

Shares of CAR opened at GBX 13.33 ($0.16) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.58. Carclo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 41.55 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,332.50.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, Aerospace, and Central. The company offers fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, diagnostics, and electronic products.

