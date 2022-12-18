William Bickerton Rudge Sells 44,031 Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) Stock

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) insider William Bickerton Rudge sold 44,031 shares of Accsys Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.77), for a total value of £27,739.53 ($34,032.06).
Accsys Technologies Stock Down 4.9 %
LON AXS opened at GBX 61.60 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.53. Accsys Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 54.40 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.83 ($2.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £134.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.49.
About Accsys Technologies
