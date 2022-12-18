William Bickerton Rudge Sells 44,031 Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) Stock

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) insider William Bickerton Rudge sold 44,031 shares of Accsys Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.77), for a total value of £27,739.53 ($34,032.06).

Accsys Technologies Stock Down 4.9 %

LON AXS opened at GBX 61.60 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.53. Accsys Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 54.40 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.83 ($2.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £134.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.49.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid wood for use in windows, doors, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

