Roger Lambert Acquires 50 Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Roger Lambert bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £103.50 ($126.98) per share, for a total transaction of £5,175 ($6,348.91).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON LTI opened at GBX 1,025 ($12.58) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,009.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,050.48. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 944 ($11.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,425 ($17.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.